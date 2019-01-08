86-year-old Florida woman beat husband to death with walking cane

Santa Rosa, Florida (USA Today): An 86-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after her 89-year-old husband was found beaten to death by a walking cane inside their home.

Ramona Maxine Lund, who lives at 5438 Jenny Circle in Pace, was arrested after investigators with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office determined she beat her husband, Francis Joseph Lund, to death in their home with a walking cane Saturday.

On Saturday morning, a neighbor of the Lunds called 911 after he saw Ramona Lund standing over her husband’s bloodied body on the front porch. The neighbor later told authorities he thought Francis Lund had fallen down and his wife was trying to help him up, according to Ramona Lund’s arrest report.

The neighbor urged Ramona Lund to call 911, but she allegedly told him she couldn’t find her phone. The neighbor then ran to his house, got his phone, came back and called 911, according to the report. He then performed life saving efforts while he waited for first responders to arrive.