$55 million Ontario lottery winner ‘forgot to check’ golden ticket

Oshawa, Ontario ( yahoo): After weeks of anticipation, technology entrepreneur Dwayne Williams from Whitby, Ont., has officially claimed his $55 million Lotto Max prize.

“Usually I check my Lotto Max ticket first thing on Saturday morning but that Saturday we were so focused on getting out the door with the kids…that we totally forgot to check our ticket,” Williams explained in a statement. “On our way in the car, we heard on the radio that the winning ticket was sold in the Oshawa area – my wife and I joked ‘It’s us!’”

The husband and father of two won the April 5, 2019 draw and discovered he had the winning ticket through the OLG Lottery App.

“I saw the Free Play notice first, that’s where my eye went on the screen but in my head I knew something looked different than usual – and that’s when I focused on the $55,” Williams said. “At first I thought I won $55,000 but then I counted all the zeroes – all of this went through my mind in a split second.”

The 35-year-old lottery winner said the shock of the “life-changing event” is why he took some time to actually claim his prize.

“I fell to the floor and we all piled on top of each other, celebrating,” Williams said in a statement. “I wanted to think through the process, prepare for the future and clear my mind…I wanted to soak in normalcy with my family and friends before all the fanfare.”

Williams plans to use part of his winnings to expand his investment in his business, but will continue to work.

“It’s important for my kids to see their dad participating in a normal routine, being productive and giving back,” Williams said.

He is also contemplating a few more lavish purchases, including a “peppy, fast luxury car” and a trip to Europe.