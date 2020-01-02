3 wildest bikini trends of 2019

(Fox News): From the runway to real life, 2019 saw plenty of wild styles and fashionable splashes in women’s swimwear. And although plenty of good, bad and ugly swimsuits made headlines this year, three memorable fads won’t soon be forgotten.

While it remains to be determined whether or not brazen beachgoers ultimately sport such bold bikinis in the warmer months ahead, 2019 certainly taught beach babes everywhere one critical lesson: The most important thing to wear is confidence.

1. Bra-inspired bikinis

Underwear became outerwear when starlets like Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Culpo embraced lingerie-inspired bathing suit tops. The fad was a far-cry away from the full-coverage choices that were popular the previous summer.

2. The ‘loincloth’ trend



For those who truly dared to bare, loincloth bikini bottoms seized the spotlight in 2019. Rita Ora, Kourtney Kardashian and Ashley Graham (above) were among the celebrities and influencers who rocked the Tarzan-like trend.

3. Cutout one-piece swimsuits



Perhaps a harbinger of what’s to come, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner both adopted the same cutout swimsuit look at the end of the year.

“What’s unique about this piece is that it offers the coverage and support of a one-piece, along with the sexiness of a ’90s high-cut bikini,” swimwear designer Melissa Simone Gardner told the New York Post of the same $140 strapless suit they both modeled on Instagram.