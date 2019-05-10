3 Injured in San Jose Shooting After Men in Body Armor Storm Vietnamese Cafe

San Jose ( NBC): Three men were hospitalized following a shooting Thursday afternoon in San Jose, police said. One of the victims is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police said no suspects have been identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
The shooting occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Senter Road, just south of Tully Road.
Sources tell NBC Bay Area several men wearing body armor walked into a Vietnamese cafe at the strip mall and intended to rob the business. A shooting then erupted inside the business.
Police late Thursday were interviewing witnesses, with some reporting the incident sounded like firecrackers going off.
A portion of the strip mall where the shooting occurred has been blocked off by police tape. Several streets in the area have also been shut down while police investigate.
Comments are closed.