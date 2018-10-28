2 winners will split the $687 million Powerball jackpot

(CNN)It’s a split! Players in Iowa and New York will share Saturday’s massive Powerball jackpot.

Two tickets matched all winning numbers on Saturday and the winners will split the estimated $687.8 million jackpot or a one-time cash option of $396.2 million — the fourth largest in US lottery history.

Each ticket is worth $343.9 million or $198.1 million cash.

It’s still unclear how many people won Powerball’s top prize.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 8, 12, 13, 19, 27 and the Powerball was 4.

The total jackpot was slightly adjusted from an estimated $750 million based on the actual drawing sales.