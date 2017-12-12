2 High Point men charged with burglarizing multiple nail salons

HIGH POINT, North Carolina (News & Record, Dec 12,2017): — Police have arrested two High Point men in connection to a string of burglaries involving nail salons.

On Sunday night, police set up patrols around specific salons based on research. Videos from previous burglaries showed the suspects getting out of a black Mercedes Benz. Detectives were also notified by agencies in Archdale, Asheboro and Forsyth County, that also had nail salon burglaries in which the suspect vehicle was also described as a black Mercedes-Benz.

Officers saw the suspects arrive at NC Nail, at 1125 Eastchester Drive, in an attempt to burglarize the business. Upon sight of police, the offenders attempted to leave the area before being stopped around 10:30 p.m. in a black Mercedes-Benz and arrested without incident.

Cameron C. Nguyen, 29, was charged with one count of attempted breaking and entering, 10 counts of breaking and entering and six counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

Phong D. Nguyen, 31,was charged with one count of attempted breaking and entering, 9 counts of breaking and entering and six counts of larceny after breaking and entering. Bail was set at $1 million for each man.

Police believe the two men buglarized 12 salons in all beginning with the one at Tan and Nails Salon, at 2531 Eastchester Drive, on Nov. 28.