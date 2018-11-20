Áo Dài Canada Gala

Phạm Anh Thư

(photos: Phạm Anh Thư and Hiệp Võ)

The iconic Vietnamese áo dài was front and center at the Áo dài Gala on Saturday November 10, 2018 at Le Chateau Jardin in Woodbridge.

Believed to be the first of its kind in Canada, the gala was a combined effort of Áo dài Canada Organization and other Vietnamese groups to preserve and promote Vietnamese culture in Canada.

One of the highlights of the evening was the opening act that paid tribute to Canada. Various styles of áo dài in the 50s, 60s, and 70s were showcased throughout the evening. Musics from the bygone eras combined with the tastefully done decorations (including working rickshaws and Vespa scooter), transported the beguiled audience back to Saigon during its glorious days.

The gala concluded with an auction to raise funds for charities supported by Áo dài Canada.

