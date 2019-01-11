1,500 miles of snow: Weekend winter weather to roar from Denver to New York City

(USA Today): A winter storm system packing snow, sleet and ice is bearing down on more than 20 million people this weekend, with heavy snow expected along a 1,500-mile path from Denver to New York City.

Among the big cities in the path of the storm: Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington and Baltimore.

A lingering winter storm is expected in parts of West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and North Carolina. Snow is forecast to slip quickly eastward early in the weekend, and may linger into Monday in some areas.

The heaviest snowfall accumulations – up to 10 or 12 inches in some areas, including St. Louis – are expected across northern Missouri and central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.