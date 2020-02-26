12-Year-Old Piano Prodigy Plays For Neighborhood Seniors

Bay Area , California: (NBC): Every other Friday at Water’s Edge Lodge in Alameda, dinner is followed by a special treat.

It’s not a dessert for the residents of the assisted living facility but it is something sweet: a 12-year-old prodigy, Christopher Nguyen, on the piano.

“I enjoy making people happy,” Nguyen said. “I enjoy putting a smile on people’s faces.”

Nguyen, whose story is featured in the book, “Unselfish Kids,” has been volunteering to come and play at the lodge almost every week since he was six-years-old.