FeaturedNews

12-Year-Old Piano Prodigy Plays For Neighborhood Seniors

Bay Area , California: (NBC): Every other Friday at Water’s Edge Lodge in Alameda, dinner is followed by a special treat.

It’s not a dessert for the residents of the assisted living facility but it is something sweet: a 12-year-old prodigy, Christopher Nguyen, on the piano.

“I enjoy making people happy,” Nguyen said. “I enjoy putting a smile on people’s faces.”

Nguyen, whose story is featured in the book, “Unselfish Kids,” has been volunteering to come and play at the lodge almost every week since he was six-years-old.

Continue Reading
Related Stories...

Dịch COVID-19 : Những người Hồng Kông tự làm khẩu trang

Số người nhiễm coronavirus ở Nam Hàn tiếp tục gia tăng

The tech-led Nasdaq just broke its longest-ever ‘uptrend’ in troubling sign for…

Drug hope for people with chronic cough

More Stories

Dịch COVID-19 : Những người Hồng Kông tự làm khẩu trang

Số người nhiễm coronavirus ở Nam Hàn tiếp tục gia tăng

The tech-led Nasdaq just broke its longest-ever ‘uptrend’ in…

Drug hope for people with chronic cough

Vùng đại thủ phủ Toronto hứng chịu thêm một trận bão tuyết…

1 of 2,646