1 woman dead, 3 others injured in Vaughan crash

Toronto (680 News, Feb 21,2020): One woman has died and three others were injured following a serious crash in Vaughan.

Police say just before 1:30 p.m. an SUV and a Maserati were involved in the crash on Rutherford Road near the entrance to a plaza next to Highway 400.

Paramedics say four people in total were transported to hospital, however, they did not indicate the severity of their injuries.

Police say an 80-year-old woman who was in the SUV died of her injuries in hospital while an 84-year-old man has injuries that are described as minor.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his late 20s, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say occupants of a third vehicle, which became involved after the first crash happened, were not seriously injured.

